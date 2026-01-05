Dike accounted for Tennessee's longest play from scrimmage after Brandon Allen entered the game by logging a 21-yard reception early in the second quarter. Allen otherwise struggled to move the offense, leaving Dike and the rest of the team's pass catchers with minimal opportunity. He still managed to wrap up a relatively productive rookie season, totaling 48 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. The Titans are likely to add to their wide receiver corps, so Dike's role for 2026 is currently unclear.