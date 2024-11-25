Chop Robinson News: Continues to impress

Robinson recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, and defended two passes in Sunday's 34-15 win over the Patriots.

Despite the rookie from Penn State not recording a sack until Miami's Week 9 loss to the Bills, he's just 0.5 sacks shy of the team lead. Robinson has stepped up over the Dolphins' last four contests, tallying eight total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and defending two passes. He's also registered a whopping 25 pressures during this four-game span and is expected to continue improving as the season progresses.