Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chop Robinson headshot

Chop Robinson News: Continues to impress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Robinson recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, and defended two passes in Sunday's 34-15 win over the Patriots.

Despite the rookie from Penn State not recording a sack until Miami's Week 9 loss to the Bills, he's just 0.5 sacks shy of the team lead. Robinson has stepped up over the Dolphins' last four contests, tallying eight total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and defending two passes. He's also registered a whopping 25 pressures during this four-game span and is expected to continue improving as the season progresses.

Chop Robinson
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now