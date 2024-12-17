Chop Robinson News: Productive in Week 15 loss

Robinson had two tackles (one solo) including 1.5 sacks during Miami's 20-12 loss to the Texans in Week 15.

Robinson now, across 14 appearances in his rookie campaign, has racked up 21 tackles (twelve solo), including 5.0 sacks. He's also tallied three passes defensed. The rookie first-round pick will work to close out the year strong, with Sunday's game against the 49ers representing the first of three remaining regular-season contests.