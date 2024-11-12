Chop Robinson News: Sacks Stafford in Week 10

Robinson logged two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, during Monday's 23-15 win over the Rams.

The rookie first-round pick was responsible for one of the Dolphins' four sacks Monday as he took down Matthew Stafford for a 10-yard loss early in the first quarter. Robinson has now registered a sack in back-to-back outings and is up to 13 tackles (eight solo) through the first nine games of the regular season.