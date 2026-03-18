Chris Bell Injury: Considered ahead of schedule

Bell (knee) has resumed running and jumping in his rehab from an ACL injury suffered last November and is considered ahead of schedule in his recovery, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Bell said late February at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine that he expects to be ready for training camp, and recovery timetable that still appears accurate. Assuming teams around the league are similarly optimistic about Bell's rehab progress, his ACL recovery shouldn't have too significant an impact on his draft stock, which has consistently been projected within the early-mid second round, if not the late first round. Schultz reports that Bell has completed four of a scheduled 13 visits with teams around the league, another sign that the Louisville product is garnering serious interest. He put up a career-best 72-917-6 line on 110 targets across 11 games in 2025.