Chris Bell headshot

Chris Bell Injury: Increasing practice involvement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Bell (knee) will increase his practice involvement Tuesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Activated from the NFI list a day earlier, Bell is already increasing his workload but will continue to wear a non-contact jersey for the time being. While he hasn't been ruled out for Week 1, the Dolphins aren't likely to rush the third-round pick into action after he had ACL repair surgery in December. Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington dominated first-team WR snaps in Miami's preseason opener against Washington last week.

Chris Bell
Miami Dolphins
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