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Chris Bell Injury: No timetable for return yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday at OTAs that the team has not designated "a timetable" for Bell (ACL) to retake the field, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Bell, a rookie third-round pick, is currently progressing through rehab work with Miami's training staff during OTAs, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. The former Louisville standout had projected as a likely first- or second-round selection before suffering a torn ACL and undergoing surgery last December, though he stated prior to the 2026 NFL Draft that he expects to be ready for training camp. Once cleared to return to the field, Bell will compete with veterans Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell, along with rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman, for targets from quarterback Malik Willis. The exact pecking order of Miami's wide receiver corps looks uncertain in advance of the 2026 season, so Bell should have a chance to compete for a notable role if he's indeed able to retake the field for training camp.

Chris Bell
Miami Dolphins
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