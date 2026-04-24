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Chris Bell Injury: Snagged by Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 8:03pm

The Dolphins selected Bell (ACL) in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 94th overall.

Bell (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) may have been a first-round prospect if not for the fact that he's recovering from ACL surgery undergone in mid-December, so it's unsurprising to see the WR-needy Dolphins trade up with Denver to end his slide. Miami already selected WR Caleb Douglas and TE Will Kacmarek in the third round, but Bell is the most intriguing playmaker of that group, to the point that it wouldn't be a surprising outcome for him to surpass Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert as the top WR for new quarterback Malik Willis, health permitting. Bell was a three-year starter at Louisville but didn't break out as the team's No. 1 option until 2025, when he compiled 72 catches, a team-high 917 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 11 games. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Bell has already progressed enough in his rehab to have resumed running at 18-plus miles per hour, and the wideout said in late February that he expects to be ready for training camp.

Chris Bell
Miami Dolphins
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