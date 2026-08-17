Chris Bell Injury: Starting with individual work
Bell (knee) was limited to individual drills in his return to practice Monday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
The Dolphins are getting Bell into the mix now that he is off the non-football injury list. It will be a ramp-up period for the rookie receiver out of Louisville who suffered a torn ACL late in his final collegiate season. Bell's impressive progress in his rehab seems to move up his timeline for a debut. If he continues to make strides, Bell will be a name to file away for the later rounds of best ball drafts or for waiver-wire watch lists in redraft formats.
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