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Chris Bell News: Candidate to play in preseason finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that he's tentatively planning on having Bell (knee) play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Falcons, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

After completing his recovery from December surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, Bell was reinstated from the NFI list Aug. 17 and returned to practice as a limited participant last week. The Dolphins were comfortable clearing him for full participation Monday, with Bell shedding his no-contact jersey for the first time since being activated. Bell seems to have bounced back well from Monday's session, but the Dolphins will see how he fares in the team's next two practices before his status for the preseason finale is decided. Even if Bell ends up sitting out against the Falcons, he looks like he'll be on track to have a role in the Dolphins' pass-catching corps Week 1 versus the Raiders.

Chris Bell
Miami Dolphins
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