Chris Blair News: Elevated for Week 14
The Falcons elevated Blair from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Blair will provide the Falcons with depth at wide receiver due to rookie sixth-rounder Casey Washington (concussion) being ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. Blair was last elevated from the practice squad for Week 10 against the Saints, though he ended up not playing.
