Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chris Blair headshot

Chris Blair News: Elevated from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 6:21pm

Blair was elevated from the Falcons' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

It's the second time Blair has been elevated to the active roster this season. He played in Week 1 against the Steelers, during which he logged six snaps on special teams and did not record a stat. Blair will likely reprise that role Sunday against the Saints and is unlikely to see snaps on offense.

Chris Blair
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now