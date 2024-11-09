Chris Blair News: Elevated from practice squad

Blair was elevated from the Falcons' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

It's the second time Blair has been elevated to the active roster this season. He played in Week 1 against the Steelers, during which he logged six snaps on special teams and did not record a stat. Blair will likely reprise that role Sunday against the Saints and is unlikely to see snaps on offense.