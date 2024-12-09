Chris Blair News: Reverts to practice squad
Blair reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
For the second time this season, Blair was elevated from the practice squad only to not play a single snap. He's been elevated for three games this season, which is the maximum amount a team is allowed to do. Atlanta would have to sign Blair to the active roster in order to have him available on game day.
Chris Blair
Free Agent
