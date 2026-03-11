Chris Board headshot

Chris Board Injury: Cut loose by Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Giants released Board (chest) on Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Board was limited to just two regular-season games in 2025 before landing on injured reserve in mid-September due to a chest injury. Once he's fully healthy, the North Dakota State product will look to join a team in need of a linebacker who can also contribute to special teams.

Chris Board
 Free Agent
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Board See More
