Chris Board Injury: Cut loose by Giants
The Giants released Board (chest) on Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Board was limited to just two regular-season games in 2025 before landing on injured reserve in mid-September due to a chest injury. Once he's fully healthy, the North Dakota State product will look to join a team in need of a linebacker who can also contribute to special teams.
Chris Board
Free Agent
