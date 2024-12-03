Chris Board News: Collects seven tackles Sunday
Board recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 24-19 loss versus the Eagles.
Board played more defensive snaps (29) than teammate Trenton Simpson (21) for the second straight game in Week 13, and he came away with his best tackle total of the season. Right now, he appears to be Baltimore's preferred option to rotate in at inside linebacker after Roquan Smith and Malik Harrison.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now