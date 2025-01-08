Fantasy Football
Chris Boswell Injury: Misses practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Boswell (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Boswell still has a couple of days to start feeling better before Saturday's wild-card game against the Ravens. With no other kicker on the active roster or practice squad, it's unlikely there is any concern the veteran kicker is in danger of missing the matchup unless Pittsburgh makes a move at the position.

