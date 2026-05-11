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Chris Boswell News: Agrees to four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Boswell agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $28 million contract extension with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Boswell's deal matches the record-setting contract Brandon Aubrey earned with the Cowboys this offseason in terms of its $7 million annual average. That said, Boswell is 35 years old and his contract could well have a potential 'out' before its conclusion in 2030. Boswell converted 27 of 32 field-goal attempts (84 percent) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games 2025, in addition to 42 of 43 extra-point tries. He converted more than 90 percent of his field-goal tries in both 2023 and 2024.

Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers
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