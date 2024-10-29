Chris Boswell News: Busy in victory

Boswell converted all four of his field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries during Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Boswell didn't have any particularly long attempts during Monday's primetime matchup, as his longest field-goal attempt came from 31 yards. However, he remained perfect once again and has converted all 11 of his field-goal attempts while making all eight of his extra-point tries over the three games heading into Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye. The 33-year-old is tied with Austin Seibert for the most made field goals to begin the season, and Boswell's 95.8 percent field-goal conversion rate leads the league among kickers with at least 15 attempts.