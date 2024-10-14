Chris Boswell News: Fantastic in road win

Boswell made all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his two extra-point tries during Sunday's 32-13 win at Las Vegas.

The veteran has been nearly perfect to start the year, and as of the end of the day Sunday, his 16 made field goals on the season are good for second in the league behind only Brandon Aubrey (17). As long as Pittsburgh's offense can move the ball into scoring range, Boswell is about as good a bet as any kicker to make good on his chances.