Chris Boswell News: Limited work on Christmas Day

Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making his lone extra-point try during Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.

Boswell remained perfect for a fourth consecutive week Wednesday, but he didn't see many opportunities as the Steelers' offense struggled to generate much offensive production. Heading into next week's regular-season finale against the Bengals, Boswell has converted 40 of 43 field-goal attempts while making all 33 of his extra-point tries this year.