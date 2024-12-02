Chris Boswell News: Makes three field goals in win

Boswell made three of four field-goal attempts while converting all five of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Boswell has now missed kicks in back-to-back weeks, but Sunday's miss against Cincinnati came on a blocked kick early in the third quarter. However, the 33-year-old still saw plenty of work in Pittsburgh's high-scoring win, and he's now converted 34 of 37 field-goal attempts while making all 26 of his extra-point tries this season.