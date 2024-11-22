Chris Boswell News: Makes two field goals in loss

Boswell converted two of three field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Browns.

Boswell missed a 58-yard field-goal attempt wide right to close out the Steelers' first drive of the game Thursday, marking just the second time he's missed a kick this season. However, he was perfect on his next three kicks, including a field-goal attempt and an extra-point try that came in snowy conditions. Despite Thursday's miss, the 33-year-old has still been one of the most accurate kickers in the league to begin the year, converting 31 of 33 field-goal attempts while making all 21 of his extra-point tries.