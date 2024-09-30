Chris Boswell News: Perfect in loss

Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Boswell put the Steelers on the board Sunday with a 50-yard field goal to close out the first half, and he's now gone 5-for-6 on attempts from 50-plus yards over the first four weeks of the regular season. The 33-year-old was also perfect on extra-point tries once again. He's been a reliable option early in 2024, making 11 of 12 field-goal attempts while converting all six of his extra-point tries.