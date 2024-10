Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt while converting both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Boswell was held to just one field-goal attempt for a second consecutive week Sunday, but he was still perfect on three kicks in the narrow defeat. The 33-year-old has been relatively busy over the first five weeks of the regular season, converting 12 of 13 field-goal attempts while making all eight of his extra-point tries.