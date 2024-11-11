Chris Boswell News: Perfect on extra-point tries

Boswell didn't have any field-goal attempts but converted all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.

Boswell didn't record a field-goal attempt for the first time this season, but he matched his season-high mark of four extra-point tries as the Steelers' offense found success following the Week 9 bye. The 33-year-old has still been one of the most efficient kickers in the league over the first half of the season, converting 23 of 24 field-goal attempts while making all 20 of his extra-point tries.