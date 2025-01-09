Chris Boswell News: Ready to face Baltimore

Boswell (illness) didn't practice Thursday but doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's road wild-card matchup against Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Boswell has missed back-to-back practices due to an illness, but that won't impact his availability for Saturday's AFC wild-card round clash. The veteran is coming off an impressive regular season, in which he managed a 93 percent conversion rate while making a career-high 41 field goals (on 44 attempts).