Chris Braswell headshot

Chris Braswell News: Past oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Braswell (oblique) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Braswell suffered an oblique injury during the Buccaneers' Week 10 loss to the 49ers. Thanks to the additional rest due to the Week 11 bye, Braswell was able to practice Wednesday without limitations, and barring any setbacks, he should suit up against the Giants on Sunday. The rookie second-round pick has logged 11 tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, through 10 regular-season games.

Chris Braswell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
