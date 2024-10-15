Chris Braswell News: Records half-sack in win

Braswell supplied three assisted tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and an additional quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The sack of Spencer Rattler that Braswell shared with K.J. Britt served as the first QB takedown the rookie second-round pick has received credit for during his nascent career. Braswell logged 25 snaps overall, keeping him firmly in the rotational role he's been playing since Week 1. Braswell has only two multi-tackle tallies through six games thus far, however, so he still has a ways to go before becoming a reliable IDP option.