Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now

Chris Braswell: Pair of QB hits in loss

Braswell delivered one assisted tackle and two quarterback hits in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Braswell played on 23 snaps overall (34 percent) and was able to make contact with Bo Nix twice during the lopsided loss. The rookie second-round pick is filling a modest rotational role thus far in his nascent career, topping out at 24 snaps back in Week 1 and recording just three tackles (one solo) across his first three contests.

Chris Braswell headshot
Chris Braswell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News

Written By RotoWire Staff