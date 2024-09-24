Chris Braswell: Pair of QB hits in loss

Braswell delivered one assisted tackle and two quarterback hits in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Braswell played on 23 snaps overall (34 percent) and was able to make contact with Bo Nix twice during the lopsided loss. The rookie second-round pick is filling a modest rotational role thus far in his nascent career, topping out at 24 snaps back in Week 1 and recording just three tackles (one solo) across his first three contests.