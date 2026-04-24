Chris Brazzell News: Chosen by Carolina

The Panthers selected Brazzell in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.

Brazzell posted an impressive 4.37-second 40-yard dash time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and that speed -- coupled with a 6-foot-4 frame -- served him well during his four-year college career. He spent his final two years in Tennessee and was named to both the All-American Third-Team and All-SEC First-Team in 2025 after catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns across 12 games. Brazzell has no trouble getting to top speed, making him a dangerous deep threat that can win any jump ball, though his route-running tree and run blocking will both need to improve at the NFL level. With 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan leading the Panthers' pass-catching group, Brazzell's main competition for targets from QB Bryce Young will come from Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette.