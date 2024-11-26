Chris Brooks News: Finishes with five touches

Brooks had four carries for 11 yards and one reception for 15 yards in Sunday's 38-10 victory over the 49ers.

Brooks finished second among Packers running backs in snaps for the fourth time in as many chances, but he was the third Green Bay running back to get a touch in Week 12, and he finished with five touches compared to Emanuel Wilson's nine. Both running backs figure to continue working in behind starter Josh Jacobs, who is handling the lion's share of the work in Green Bay's backfield.