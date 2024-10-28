Chris Brooks News: Gets involved in win

Brooks had four carries for 16 yards and one reception for one yard in Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Jaguars.

Brooks was the third Packers running back to get work Sunday, but he finished with just one fewer touch than fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson, and he also wound up playing 17 snaps to Wilson's 12. There has not been an official changing of the guard behind starter Josh Jacobs, and another ball carrier -- MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) -- could be back soon, but Brooks is more than an afterthought in the Green Bay backfield at this point.