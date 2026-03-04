Chris Brooks headshot

Chris Brooks News: Inks two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Brooks agreed to terms Wednesday on a two-year, $4.85 million contract extension with the Packers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Brooks operated as Green Bay's clear No. 3 running back across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, logging 27 carries for 106 yards and 13 catches for 91 yards (17 targets) behind Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson. Jacobs remains under contract with the team and positioned for a workhorse role, while Wilson isn't expected to be tendered ahead of free agency. Pending further additions to the backfield, that leaves Brooks in position to potentially compete with 2024 third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), who spent all of 2025 on IR, for the No. 2 role behind Jacobs.

Chris Brooks
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Brooks See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
50 days ago
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Wild-Card Playoffs
NFL
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Wild-Card Playoffs
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
55 days ago