Chris Brooks News: Minimal production against Eagles

Brooks caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 22-10 wild-card loss to the Eagles.

Brooks failed to record a single carry for the sixth time this season. The 25-year-old running back played just 16 of the Packers' 66 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Josh Jacobs (41) and ahead of Emanuel Wilson (11). Brooks finished the 2024 regular season with 36 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 receptions for 69 yards on 13 targets. The BYU product is under contract for the 2025 season before becoming a restricted free agent in 2026. Brooks will likely continue to compete with Wilson for backup duties behind Jacobs next season.