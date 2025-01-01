Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Brooks headshot

Chris Brooks News: No touches in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Brooks failed to record a single carry or target in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Brooks was held without a touch for just the fourth time all season. The second-year running back played just eight of the Packers' 63 offensive snaps Sunday, behind both Josh Jacobs (40) and Emanuel Wilson (20). Brooks remains far of the fantasy radar as Green Bay's No. 3 running back heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Bears.

Chris Brooks
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now