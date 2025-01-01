Chris Brooks News: No touches in Week 17

Brooks failed to record a single carry or target in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Brooks was held without a touch for just the fourth time all season. The second-year running back played just eight of the Packers' 63 offensive snaps Sunday, behind both Josh Jacobs (40) and Emanuel Wilson (20). Brooks remains far of the fantasy radar as Green Bay's No. 3 running back heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Bears.