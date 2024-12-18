Chris Brooks News: One carry in Week 15

Brooks rushed once for six yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

Operating as the Packers' No. 2 running back, Brooks played just 16 of Green Bay's 64 offensive snaps Sunday, well behind starter Josh Jacobs (48). The 24-year-old Brooks continues to handle a small workload, but he is the preferred backup over Emanuel Wilson based on the fact that he continues to see more playing time than Wilson. With that said, the Packers have relied heavily on Jacobs as he continues to have success out of the backfield. Brooks should be considered a solid insurance policy going forward but holds little standalone fantasy value. The Packers will host the Saints in Week 16.