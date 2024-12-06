Fantasy Football
Chris Brooks headshot

Chris Brooks News: Role remains consistent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Brooks had one carry for three yards in Thursday's 34-31 loss to the Lions.

The Packers leaned heavily on starting running back Josh Jacobs again, and both Brooks and fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson finished with only one carry apiece. Brooks and Wilson continue seeing a similar number of touches, but Brooks has been spending more time on the field, out-snapping Wilson in six straight contests -- and quite comfortably in each of the last four.

Chris Brooks
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
