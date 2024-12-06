Chris Brooks News: Role remains consistent
Brooks had one carry for three yards in Thursday's 34-31 loss to the Lions.
The Packers leaned heavily on starting running back Josh Jacobs again, and both Brooks and fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson finished with only one carry apiece. Brooks and Wilson continue seeing a similar number of touches, but Brooks has been spending more time on the field, out-snapping Wilson in six straight contests -- and quite comfortably in each of the last four.
