Chris Brooks News: Snap counts stay favorable

Brooks was targeted twice and had two receptions for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Bears.

Brooks did not tally a carry Sunday and was the third Packers running back to enter the contest, but for the third time in as many he finished with more snaps than fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson, who was on the field for only three offensive plays in Week 11. One of the two remains the backup behind Josh Jacobs with the return of MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/appendix) again delayed, but it's tough to say to pinpoint exactly which is the No. 2 back.