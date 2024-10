The Ravens elevated Collier from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

This is the third and final time Baltimore can elevate Collier from the practice squad this season. Collier wasn't active for Week 4 against the Bills, but he did play one snap on special teams in Week 3 against the Cowboys. If he plays Sunday against the Bengals, he'll serve as the No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.