Chris Collier headshot

Chris Collier News: Gets promotion to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 12:10pm

Las Vegas signed Collier from its practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday.

Collier was added to the Raiders' practice squad back in November, and with Sincere McCormick (ankle) bound for injured reserve, the team saw fit to promote Collier ahead of Week 16. His quickest path to playing time could be on special teams, where he made the majority of his contributions with Baltimore earlier in the season.

Chris Collier
Las Vegas Raiders
