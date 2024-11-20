Chris Collier News: Joins Raiders' practice squad
Las Vegas signed Collier to its practice squad Wednesday.
Collier was waived by Baltimore ahead of Week 10, but he's already found another opportunity with a different team less than three weeks later. Both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) are tending to injuries, so it may not be long before Collier hears his name called up to the Raiders' main unit.
Chris Collier
Free Agent
