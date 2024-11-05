Chris Collier News: Let go by Baltimore

The Ravens waived Collier on Tuesday.

With Baltimore waiving Collier, it signals that Keaton Mitchell (knee) could be activated from the PUP list ahead of Thursday's game against the Bengals. Collier served mostly as the Ravens' kick returner across his five regular-season outings, during which he accumulated 221 kick return yards. Assuming he clears waivers, Collier will look to catch on with a team in need of running back depth and someone who can contribute on special teams.