Chris Conley Injury: Added to Thursday's injury report
Conley (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Conley had missed the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Bucs due to a hamstring injury, but he has played in each of the last two games. However, it appears he's now working through a knee injury, and his practice participation Friday will indicate his status heading into Sunday night's game against the Bills.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now