Chris Conley Injury: Added to Thursday's injury report

Conley (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Conley had missed the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Bucs due to a hamstring injury, but he has played in each of the last two games. However, it appears he's now working through a knee injury, and his practice participation Friday will indicate his status heading into Sunday night's game against the Bills.