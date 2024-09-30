Chris Conley Injury: Considered day-to-day

Conley has an oblique injury and is listed as day-to-day by 49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conley has served as San Francisco's fourth receiver behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings has just one catch for four yards this season. Jacob Cowing and Ronnie Bell are the next receivers up on the depth chart behind him. First-round pick Ricky Pearsall (chest) could also return from the reserve/non-football injury list this week.