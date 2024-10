Conley (oblique) was a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Conley missed the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, and he is considered day-to-day to start the week. More clarity on his chances to play Thursday in Seattle will come as the week progresses. Jacob Cowing, Ronnie Bell and Trent Taylor are all candidates to see some of Conley's depth wide receiver snaps should he ultimately miss another game.