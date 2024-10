Conley (oblique) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Conley started the week as a DNP on Monday, but he managed to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday. Wednesday's injury report should provide some clarity on his status for Thursday's NFC West showdown against the Seahawks. Conley has registered one catch (on three targets) for four yards through four regular-season outings.