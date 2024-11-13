Chris Conley Injury: Limited to open week

Conley (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Conley injured his hamstring in Week 8 against Dallas, and even with San Francisco on a bye for Week 9, the injury was severe enough for him to be sidelined this past Sunday against Tampa Bay. He was unable to practice all of last week, so his ability to participate in a limited capacity Wednesday indicates that he's trending in the right direction. Conley will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle.