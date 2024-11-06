Fantasy Football
Chris Conley Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Conley (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Conley suffered a hamstring injury during the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Cowboys. San Francisco is coming off a Week 9 bye, but Conley's injury appears severe enough to be held out of Wednesday's practice session. He'll have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Chris Conley
San Francisco 49ers
