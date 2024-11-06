Chris Conley Injury: Opens week as DNP
Conley (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Conley suffered a hamstring injury during the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Cowboys. San Francisco is coming off a Week 9 bye, but Conley's injury appears severe enough to be held out of Wednesday's practice session. He'll have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
