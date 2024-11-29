Chris Conley Injury: Questionable for Week 13

Conley (knee) is questionable to suit up Sunday against Buffalo, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Conley finished the week with a pair of limited practices after not appearing on the injury report Wednesday. The veteran wideout has only one catch on the season, so he's not a big part of the 49ers' passing game. However, if Conley is unable to play Sunday, Ronnie Bell and/or Jacob Cowing could see a few more offensive snaps than usual.