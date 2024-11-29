Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chris Conley headshot

Chris Conley Injury: Questionable for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Conley (knee) is questionable to suit up Sunday against Buffalo, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Conley finished the week with a pair of limited practices after not appearing on the injury report Wednesday. The veteran wideout has only one catch on the season, so he's not a big part of the 49ers' passing game. However, if Conley is unable to play Sunday, Ronnie Bell and/or Jacob Cowing could see a few more offensive snaps than usual.

Chris Conley
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now