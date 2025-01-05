Fantasy Football
Chris Conley headshot

Chris Conley Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Conley (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conley suffered the elbow injury in the second half and his return is now up in the air. The wide receiver caught both of his targets for 30 yards before departing Sunday. In his absence, Trent Taylor is a candidate to see an increase in workload with San Francisco's offense.

Chris Conley
San Francisco 49ers
