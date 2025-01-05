Chris Conley Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Conley (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Conley suffered the elbow injury in the second half and his return is now up in the air. The wide receiver caught both of his targets for 30 yards before departing Sunday. In his absence, Trent Taylor is a candidate to see an increase in workload with San Francisco's offense.
